iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.34 and traded as high as $42.34. iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands.
iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.