Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222,895 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

