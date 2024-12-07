Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $360.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

