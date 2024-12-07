Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,376 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $212,035.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,083.15. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $146,643.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,629.23. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,792 shares of company stock worth $8,433,068 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

