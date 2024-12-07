Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alector by 4.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alector by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 7.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Alector by 41.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 16,489 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $41,552.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,240.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock valued at $239,806 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

