Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 104.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Byline Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback 1,250,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BY

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.