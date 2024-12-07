Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 106,317 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,317 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 294,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $2.65 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $301.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

