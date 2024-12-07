Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 438,924 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,924 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 773.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Embecta by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.97 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

EMBC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

