Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,117 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of International Money Express worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 994,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 145,686 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $17,055,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 46.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $656.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.