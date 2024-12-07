Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $32,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at $95,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.68. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

