Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Hershey worth $38,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 4,739.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $168.16 and a one year high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

