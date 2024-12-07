Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 106,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

