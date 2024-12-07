Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.16 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,322 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $33,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 106,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,620 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,596,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,225,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,892,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,042,266.78. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

