Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $36,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,223 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 357,730 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at $41,690,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at $34,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $546,183.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,816 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

