Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,322 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.46% of Neurogene worth $29,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 659,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurogene by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. Neurogene Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Neurogene news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 48,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,259,729.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,717,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,353,390.41. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic bought 24,000 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,765.12. This represents a 45.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Neurogene Profile

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

