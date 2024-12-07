Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 14,529.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 135.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 241,916 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average of $218.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

