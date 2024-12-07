JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 152.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,200 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 10.1% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $83,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 117.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $73,311,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,000 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

JD.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.38.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.