John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-$3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

