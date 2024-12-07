Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 678.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,962 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 956,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 486,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,874,000 after buying an additional 341,589 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

