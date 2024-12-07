JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup raised their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.64. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

