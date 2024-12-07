Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $36.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,777.79. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $70,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,927.04. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,445 shares of company stock worth $419,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

