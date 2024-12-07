KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.81. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $81,405,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

