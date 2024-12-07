Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $50,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

