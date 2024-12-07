Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE KMI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

