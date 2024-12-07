KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Trimmed by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,878 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $76,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after buying an additional 996,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after buying an additional 895,891 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.