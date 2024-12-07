Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.06-1.18 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

KFY opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

