Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 795,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $8,482,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 300.7% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

