Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $17.43 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

