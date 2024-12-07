Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,464 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420,382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 214.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 364,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,005 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 319,335 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,848.80. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,086,270. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $167.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

