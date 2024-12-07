L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $53,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.67.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

