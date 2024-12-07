Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.33% of Lamar Advertising worth $45,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

