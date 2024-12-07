Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 63,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 129,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 55.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

