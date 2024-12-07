LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.30. 7,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 336.65% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

In other LiveWire Group news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,470.60. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

