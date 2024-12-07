Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.3 %

MSGS stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $168.32 and a fifty-two week high of $232.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

