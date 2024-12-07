Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,226,675. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

FOUR stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.