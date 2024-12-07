Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $140.89 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

