Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,984 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,637,000 after purchasing an additional 613,583 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $56,313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,517,000 after purchasing an additional 416,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $48,074,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,232,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $1,071,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,778 shares in the company, valued at $36,922,233.58. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

