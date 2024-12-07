Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Sells 325,610 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,429,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,610 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises about 2.9% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $62,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $2,226,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

