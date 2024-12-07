MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 228,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 139,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $572,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

