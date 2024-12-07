MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 228,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 139,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.