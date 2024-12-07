MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 228,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 139,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $572,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

