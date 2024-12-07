Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.
Insider Transactions at Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.