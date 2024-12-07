Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Insider Transactions at Mannatech

About Mannatech

In other news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,087.75. This represents a 22.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

