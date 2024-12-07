Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRVL opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $10,944,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

