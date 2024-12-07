Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after buying an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

