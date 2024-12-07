McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $109,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $298.78 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

