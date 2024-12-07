ME Group International’s (MEGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on the stock.

ME Group International Trading Down 1.8 %

MEGP opened at GBX 216 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £813.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.29. ME Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 116.70 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.50 ($3.00).

About ME Group International

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

