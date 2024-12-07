ME Group International’s (MEGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on the stock.
ME Group International Trading Down 1.8 %
MEGP opened at GBX 216 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £813.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.29. ME Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 116.70 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.50 ($3.00).
About ME Group International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ME Group International
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.