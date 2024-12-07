MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.69% of MercadoLibre worth $717,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 91,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,190,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,947.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,009.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,874.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

