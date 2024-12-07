Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MCB

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCB opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $733.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,767.02. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $85,316.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,517.44. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.