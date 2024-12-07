MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.