Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 768,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 279,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.