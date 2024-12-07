Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $295.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

