National Bank of Canada FI Buys 45,378 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $146,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

